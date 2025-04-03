5,476 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,414,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 104.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

