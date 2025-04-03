1,805,094 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,805,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

