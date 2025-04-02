Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

