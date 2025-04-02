Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 56.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.3 %

BOOT opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.