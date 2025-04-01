Sei Investments Co. Purchases 59,883 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

