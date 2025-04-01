Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after buying an additional 370,906 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,802,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,068,000 after buying an additional 167,830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

