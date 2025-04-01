Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,976 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,720,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,124.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 492,181 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,486,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

HSIC opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

