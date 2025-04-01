Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.05 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Toro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 71,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $3,933,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

