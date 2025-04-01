American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of APA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

APA stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

