Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VHT stock opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

