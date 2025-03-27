Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other news, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,879.71. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock worth $2,816,590. 17.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Spire Global Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

