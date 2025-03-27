Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.