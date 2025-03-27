Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
