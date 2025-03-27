Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 117,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

