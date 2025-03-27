Roth Mkm Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $16.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

