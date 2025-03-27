Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 8.1 %
RMCF stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
