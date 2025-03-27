Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 8.1 %

RMCF stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.