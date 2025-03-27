ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $61.30.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

