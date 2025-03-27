Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reading International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

