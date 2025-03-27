Raymond James Expects Stronger Earnings for Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.90.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$79.34 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

