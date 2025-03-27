NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 120,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

