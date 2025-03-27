Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NGNE stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $239.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Neurogene by 912.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 659,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Neurogene by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,135,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

