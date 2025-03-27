Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
