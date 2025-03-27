Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

