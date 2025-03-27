Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,924 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 3,161,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17,912.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,778,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 2,763,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,108,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,485 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

