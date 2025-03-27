MAG Silver FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MAG opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.