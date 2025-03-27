Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

