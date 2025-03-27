Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. Lennar has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,533,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

