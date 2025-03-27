JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $625.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.27.

NYSE GS opened at $573.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.88 and its 200 day moving average is $570.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $387.12 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,647,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

