Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.