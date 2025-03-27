FY2025 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Increased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBH. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.90.

TSE:PBH opened at C$79.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.80. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.00 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

