Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.