Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 435.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 78,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 63,681 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

