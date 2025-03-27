Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

