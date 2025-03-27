Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kforce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $932.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

