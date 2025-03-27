Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,012 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

