DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.