CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $434.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CorMedix’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $2,949,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.