Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 105.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 38.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

