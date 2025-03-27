Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,039,000 after acquiring an additional 619,931 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 304,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.