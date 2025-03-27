Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $214,000 in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banner by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banner by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,334,000 after buying an additional 193,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Banner Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.