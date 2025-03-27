Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,935.48. The trade was a 25.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,461.30. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,982 shares of company stock worth $5,811,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.