Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth $10,679,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Standard BioTools by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,495,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.04.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 4,820,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $5,110,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,846,780 shares in the company, valued at $62,377,586.80. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.