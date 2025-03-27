Brokers Set Expectations for Premium Brands Q2 Earnings

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.90.

Premium Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

PBH stock opened at C$79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.80.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

