BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 21.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 73.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 907,457 shares in the last quarter.

DMF opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

