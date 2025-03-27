Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $3,647,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

