Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 162 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

