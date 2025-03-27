Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 104.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 3.5 %

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

