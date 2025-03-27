Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

