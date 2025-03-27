Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

