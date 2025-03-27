Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get BKV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BKV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BKV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKV stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. BKV Corporation has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BKV Company Profile

(Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.