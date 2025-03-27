Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after buying an additional 438,557 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $5,494,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $557.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.02.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $86,065.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

