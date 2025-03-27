Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $728,000 Stock Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 81.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSI stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $32,952.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,935.24. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,542,917 shares of company stock worth $11,761,875. 30.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSI. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

